US President’s National Security Advisor praises Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings

Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor to the President of the USA, referred to his meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan and Bayramov Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable and just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries and the region”, Sullivan twitted.