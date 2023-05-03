The spokesperson of the Turkish president reflected on the closure of Turkish airspace for Armenian aircraft, news.am informs, citing Hurriyet.

May 3, 2023, 17:51 Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Ibrahim Kalin stated that it was impossible for Turkey not to react to Armenia's latest move—referring to the unveiling of a monument in Yerevan dedicated to Operation Nemesis.

"Let them not expect that Turkey will leave unanswered the move of accusing Turkey of genocide. This would naturally lead to the closing of the airspace," said the Turkish presidential spokesman.

A monument dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who exacted revenge on the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

The names Operation Nemesis members are engraved on this monument.

The decision to install this monument was made on September 14, 2021 at the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.