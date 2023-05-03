Russian Foreign Ministry on Armenia-Azerbaijan ministerial in Washington D.C.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has refused to comment on the foreign ministerial talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the United States 'because these negotiations are proceeding without Russia’s participation'.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Zakharova said at a press briefing that Moscow will be able to express its opinion when there will be statements released by the parties.

She once again stressed the importance of implementing the trilateral agreements.

“We remain committed to the implementation of all terms of the trilateral agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020-2022,” Zakharova added.

Regarding prospects of a planned meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Russia, Zakharova noted that both Yerevan and Baku have expressed readiness for such a meeting. “We will inform about the timeframes later,” Zakharova said.