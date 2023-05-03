Artsakhpress

Turkey closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to third destinations because of Nemesis monument, says Cavusoglu

Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of the Nemesis monument in Yerevan last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Cavusoglu said Turkey would take further steps if the monument is not removed.

The direct flights from Armenia to Turkey are unaffected by the move.

However, Cavusoglu said that "VIP flights" will not be allowed. He said they made an exception for Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, who is visiting Turkey for the PABSEC meeting, Anadolu reported. 


     

Russian Foreign Ministry on Armenia-Azerbaijan ministerial in Washington D.C.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has refused to comment on the foreign ministerial talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the United States 'because these negotiations are proceeding without Russia’s participation'.

Senator Menendez criticizes USAID chief for late response to crisis facing people of Artsakh

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has established a two-year pattern of dodging straightforward Congressional inquiries regarding the lack of USAID programs in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a trend that was on display during her most recent appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful future in the South Caucasus – State Department spox

The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful future in the South Caucasus, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said when asked on the ongoing trilateral foreign ministerial talks in Washington D.C. involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan arrangements regarding Karabakh have no alternative, Peskov says

There are no other legal bases for the settlement of the situation in Karabakh apart from the tripartite arrangements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, reports news.am, citing RIA Novosti.

Senators Menendez, Blackburn introduce bill to support Armenian Genocide education in US

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced a bipartisan bill to support Armenian Genocide education programs in the United States, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

Armenia legislature speaker to head for Turkey Wednesday

The delegation headed by the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, will travel to Turkey on Wednesday, Tsovinar Khachatryan, the spokesperson for the NA speaker, told NEWS.am.

Moscow to host Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial according to preliminary agreement

The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have a preliminary agreement to hold a meeting in Moscow as well, MP Arman Yeghoyan (Civil Contract) told reporters when asked on the trilateral talks in Washington D.C.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of the Nemesis monument in Yerevan last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijanis, putting our citizens in desperate situation, force them to fulfill their demands. State Minister

Since April 23, 2023, Azerbaijan has set up an illegal checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border, in the Lachin Corridor, as a result of which several communities of the Shushi region of Artsakh have remained under complete blockade, being cut off both from Stepanakert and Armenia, Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook page.

Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers

Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers, Artsakh Information Center informs.

The Azerbaijani side stopped the vehicles of peacekeepers delivering humanitarian goods near Shushi, for 14 hours

From about 21:00 yesterday to 11:10 today, the Azerbaijani security forces blocked the movement of the vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping troops delivering humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh, stopping them on the road near Shushi, for about 14 hours, Artsakh Information Center informs.

Amid the ongoing blockade, the sand painting center opened in Stepanakert continues operating

Sand painting classes in the capital have started after the 44-day war.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

12 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

16 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as with pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions system have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

Military

Russia MOD: A ceasefire violation recorded in Artsakh

One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties, reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani troops open fire on farmer in Artsakh

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.

Armenian Defense Minister meets new Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

Russia MoD confirms appointment of General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia and India embark on new phase of development of cooperation in defense sector

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna says the obstruction by Azerbaijan of movement along the Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and is fraught with serious dangers of economic and humanitarian crisis for the population of Nagorno Karabakh.

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Russia to retaliate in case NATO uses Finnish territory. Zakharova

