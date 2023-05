One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties, reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation, with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, regarding this incident.