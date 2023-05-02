Senators Menendez, Blackburn introduce bill to support Armenian Genocide education in US

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced a bipartisan bill to support Armenian Genocide education programs in the United States, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

Both Houses of Congress approved resolutions in 2019 that "encourage education and public understanding about the Armenian Genocide."

The legislation, S.1329, has a companion measure in the House of Representatives, H.R.2803, introduced by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), joined by Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Ted Lieu (D-CA) and David Valadao (R-CA), on April 24, and currently has 48 cosponsors. The proposed bill directs the Librarian of Congress to carry out activities in support of Armenian Genocide education.

Several US states in recent years had adopted educational mandates encouraging the development of human rights curricula.