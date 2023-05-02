Moscow to host Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial according to preliminary agreement

The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have a preliminary agreement to hold a meeting in Moscow as well, MP Arman Yeghoyan (Civil Contract) told reporters when asked on the trilateral talks in Washington D.C.

Yeghoyan said there is preliminary agreement to hold a foreign ministerial in Russia.

"According to this agreement, a meeting must take place in Moscow as well," he said.

“According to this agreement, a meeting must take place in Moscow as well,” he said.

The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also said last week that the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers are to meet in Moscow. She did not mention timeframes.