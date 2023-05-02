Israeli Air Force planes fired missiles at Syrian army positions in the suburbs of Aleppo, 360 kilometers from Syrian capital Damascus, on Tuesday.

May 2, 2023, 11:10 Israel damages Aleppo airport runway during its attack on city

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of this attack, the runway of Nairab international airport was damaged, news.am reported.

The airport is out of service.

A Syrian Armed Forces source told the aforesaid TV channel that the Syrian air defense system countered the Israeli missile attack.

"Our anti-aircraft guns managed to hit several air targets," he said. "While pushing back the attack, one Syrian soldier was killed, seven more people, including two civilians, were wounded."

After the Israeli attack on March 7, the international airport of Aleppo did not work for more than two weeks. And the deliveries of humanitarian aid by air bridge to the Syrian population affected by the February 6 earthquake were temporarily carried out through Latakia and Damascus.