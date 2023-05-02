Dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace in the South Caucasus – Blinken

Dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after hosting peace talks between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington D.C.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Hosting peace talks this week with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at our new facility at the George P. Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. Dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region,” Blinken tweeted.