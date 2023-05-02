US State Department: Issue of unblocking Lachin corridor continues to be the case

Spokesperson of the US Department of State, assured that US statements on the need for the free flow of people, transport, and commerce through the Lachin corridor remain valid.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: During Monday’s department During Monday’s department press briefing , Patel was asked: “The Government of Azerbaijan has disregarded all calls previously made by also Department of State to unblock the road, the Lachin corridor. I was wondering if this [US] administration has any other steps—considers any other steps to take in order to make sure that the road is unblocked and that the nearly disastrous humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh improves.”

In responses, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State noted as follows: “(…) we have not parsed our words about the need for the free flow of traffic and people and commerce through the Lachin corridor. That continues to be the case, and it’s something that we will continue to raise directly with our Armenian counterparts.”