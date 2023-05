The trilateral meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has started in Washington, Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Earler Blinken hold separate meetings with Mirzoyan and Bayramov.