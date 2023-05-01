The President of the Artsakh Republic convened a session of the Security Council

On May 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council, the Presidential Office stated.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The installation of the Azerbaijani check point in the Lachin corridor connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia, the illegal actions by Azerbaijan hindering the free movement of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, their further prevention and other issues were discussed during the meeting.