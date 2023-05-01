The President of the Artsakh Republic convened a session of the Security Council

On May 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The installation of the Azerbaijani check point in the Lachin corridor connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia, the illegal actions by Azerbaijan hindering the free movement of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, their further prevention and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

The operational situation in the territory of the corridor was presented, the need to strictly observe the provisions of the Tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020 was emphasized during the meeting.

President Harutyunyan gave some instructions to the leaders of the relevant structures, including to ensure the safety of the four villages of the Shushi region under double blockade and the supply of goods necessary for life-activity in cooperation with the Russian peacekeepers.