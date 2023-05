Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Washington D.C., the U.S. State Department reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Before the meeting, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold separate meetings with Mirzoyan and Bayramov.