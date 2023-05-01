The Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs, MP Taguhi Tovmasyan has held a meeting Member of the European Parliament Marina Kaljurand.

May 1, 2023, 12:55 MP Taguhi Tovmasyan presents aggravation of security situation to MEP Marina Kaljurand

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In a statement posted on social media, Tovmasyan described the meeting as “a warm and friendly conversation.”

“I presented the threats that continue to plague Armenia striving for peace. I mentioned that the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is shrinking since 2020 the Artsakh war, however, the international community only makes statements of concern, with which we do not help our homeland and the citizens.

I emphasized that Artsakh has been completely blockaded for 138 days, and despite the decision of the UN International Court of Justice regarding the Lachin Corridor, the road remains closed.

Ms. Marina Kaljurand condemned the actions of Azerbaijan, which endanger the peace process. She and her colleagues issued a Statement regarding the Lachin Corridor, calling on Baku to commit to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to respect international obligations and norms (http://bitly.ws/DKgA).

I spoke about the aggravation of the security situation in Armenia and its consequences, mentioning, among other things, the shootings by Azerbaijanis in the direction of Sotk, as a result of which 800 employees of Sotk [mine] were forced to be idle for more than one week.

We touched on all the most important topics, on which our team of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia regularly prepares reports and sends them to all International partners,” Tovmasyan said in the statement.