Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 30.

May 1, 2023, 12:07 Zelenskyy holds phone call with Macron

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Zelenskyy said on Telegram that he discussed the ongoing situation on the frontline and prospects of its development in May-June.

He also told the French leader the priority needs of the Ukrainian military.