Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday to underscore the importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace discussions and pledged continued US support. This is noted in a US Department of State press release attributable to department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

May 1, 2023, 09:37 Blinken tells Aliyev deep US concern over Azerbaijan’s establishment of checkpoint on Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Secretary Blinken shared his belief that peace was possible. He also expressed the United States’ deep concern that Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process, and emphasized the importance of reopening the Lachin corridor to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible,” the press release adds.