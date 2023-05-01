Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday to underscore the importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace discussions and pledged continued US support. This is noted in a US Department of State press release attributable to department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Azerbaijan’s installation of a checkpoint in Lachin Corridor contradicts the 9 November 2020 statement, French FM Catherine Colonna said during a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.
On April 27 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.
Russia is making the necessary efforts for resolving the situation around Lachin Corridor, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday.
Russia must keep control of Lachin Corridor and ensure normal functioning of the corridor, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, speaking about the illegal installation of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani checkpoint installed in the Lachin Corridor is a gross violation of clause 6 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the April 27 Cabinet meeting.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Since April 23, 2023, Azerbaijan has set up an illegal checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border, in the Lachin Corridor, as a result of which several communities of the Shushi region of Artsakh have remained under complete blockade, being cut off both from Stepanakert and Armenia, Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook page.
From about 21:00 yesterday to 11:10 today, the Azerbaijani security forces blocked the movement of the vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping troops delivering humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh, stopping them on the road near Shushi, for about 14 hours, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Sand painting classes in the capital have started after the 44-day war.
12 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as with pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions system have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.
On April 25, the republican stage of the "Artsvik" military sports games started in the capital. As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, in the games organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Artsakh Republic and the Defense Army, 9 teams from Stepanakert and the regions of the Republic are participating.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.
On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.
At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna says the obstruction by Azerbaijan of movement along the Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and is fraught with serious dangers of economic and humanitarian crisis for the population of Nagorno Karabakh.
