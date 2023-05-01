Some residents of four communities under bilateral blockade were stopped by Azerbaijanis while returning from Goris with the support of Russian peacekeepers, Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Taking into account the ongoing information manipulation by Azerbaijan regarding the supposedly free movement of Artsakh citizens at the check point on the Artsakh-Armenia border (the Lachin Corridor), we inform you that Azerbaijan continues to blockade Artsakh and causes obstacles and threats to the free movement of Artsakh citizens, vehicles and cargo.

The existence of the Azerbaijani check point and the closed road in the Shushi area are the biggest obstacles and dangers that violate the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020 and the decision of the UN International Court of Justice.

As for the case manipulated by the Azerbaijani media, these people are residents of four communities of the Shushi region under bilateral blockade, who stayed in Goris due to the installation of a check point and were returning to their place of residence with the support of Russian peacekeepers, and were unexpectedly stopped by Azerbaijani officers.

All efforts of the Azerbaijani side to maintain the illegal check point and to control and obstruct the movement of Artsakh citizens, vehicles and cargo are unacceptable.

Therefore, we reaffirm that the two-way movement between Artsakh and Armenia is organized and accompanied exclusively by the Russian peacekeeping troops and the International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure the minimum safety of Artsakh citizens on that way.