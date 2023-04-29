From about 21:00 yesterday to 11:10 today, the Azerbaijani security forces blocked the movement of the vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping troops delivering humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh, stopping them on the road near Shushi, for about 14 hours, Artsakh Information Center informs.

April 29, 2023, 12:53 The Azerbaijani side stopped the vehicles of peacekeepers delivering humanitarian goods near Shushi, for 14 hours

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29 , ARTSAKHPRESS: A short while ago, as a result of negotiations between the command of the peacekeeping troops and the Azerbaijani side, the movement of vehicles was allowed and they moved to Stepanakert.

The trucks contained mainly food and household items, which were loaded in the prescribed manner in the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia in order to meet the basic needs of the people of Artsakh under blockade.

In fact, the blockade of Artsakh continues at two points: the check point established near Hakari bridge on April 23 and the side blocked since December 12, 2022 near Shushi on December 12, 2022, where yesterday the agents in civilian clothes of the government of Azerbaijan were already openly replaced by the employees of the law enforcement agencies.

This proves that despite the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020 and other international documents, as well as the decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations and the numerous urgings of the international community, Azerbaijan is deepening the blockade of the people of Artsakh and worsening the security and humanitarian situation day by day.