The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.

April 28, 2023, 17:45 Azerbaijani troops open fire on farmer in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The farmer stopped the agricultural work.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been notified on the shooting, the authorities added.

No injuries were reported.