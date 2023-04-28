The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno Karabakh said that Artur Ramazyan, a farmer in Askeran, was working in his tractor in a pomegranate garden around 11:05, April 28, when the Azerbaijani troops deployed in an adjacent military position opened fire on him from various caliber small arms.
Azerbaijani troops open fire on farmer in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The farmer stopped the agricultural work.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been notified on the shooting, the authorities added.
No injuries were reported.