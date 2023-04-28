Installation of checkpoint in Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan contradicts ceasefire agreement, says French FM

Azerbaijan’s installation of a checkpoint in Lachin Corridor contradicts the 9 November 2020 statement, French FM Catherine Colonna said during a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “If Azerbaijan is concerned over the transparency of flows, there are several other methods to approach this issue, rather than taking unilateral steps. Fair and sustainable peace means peace that respects and protects human rights. We work for our peoples and we want humanitarian steps to contribute to the formation of an atmosphere conducive to negotiations, be it the issues of prisoners of war or those missing, or other difficult issues. We continue to call for the restoration of unimpeded movement along the Lachin Corridor in accordance with the assumed obligations, as well as the ruling of the International Court of Justice. The blockade has been going on for already several months, this is not acceptable, this doesn’t comply with commitments to international law and creates risks for a humanitarian crisis for the population of Nagorno Karabakh,” FM Colonna said.

Colonna called for negotiations around the security and rights of the population of Nagorno Karabakh.

“The population of Nagorno Karabakh must be able to continue to live in peace and security, with respect to its culture and traditions,” FM Colonna added.

The Lachin Corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022.

The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on February 22 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. Azerbaijan has so far ignored the ruling.