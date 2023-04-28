Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 28 with Colonel-general Alexander Lentsov, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

April 28, 2023, 14:04 Armenian Defense Minister meets new Commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The parties discussed the urgent situation and existing issues around Karabakh and at the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as a number of matters aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.

Papikyan emphasized the need for the steady implementation of all the points of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and highlighted the importance of making efforts to unblock the Lachin corridor as soon as possible.