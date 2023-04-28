Sand painting classes in the capital have started after the 44-day war.

April 28, 2023, 13:40 Amid the ongoing blockade, the sand painting center opened in Stepanakert continues operating

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the founder of the center, Hasmik Arzanyan, noted that the innovative idea arose during the 44-day war, after which, despite the building conditions and a number of other problems, they were able to realize it.

"After the war, psychological tension was observed among the children, and the idea arose to create such a center where they would be able to relax. The sand has a beneficial effect on the psyche of children.

'' In the center children learn to draw on the sand by combining light and shadow.

They especially like to draw the "We Are Our Mountains" monument symbolizing Artsakh, through which they express their love towards Motherland,"she presented, noting that despite the current difficulties, they continue their activities.