Interview

French Foreign Minister on Armenia relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna says the obstruction by Azerbaijan of movement along the Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and is fraught with serious dangers of economic and humanitarian crisis for the population of Nagorno Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In an exclusive interview with Armenpress, French FM Catherine Colonna stressed that this conduct by Azerbaijan also obstructs the peace talks with Armenia. She also expressed concern over the installation of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Colonna said that France will support any solution that would allow to guarantee the Armenian population in Nagorno Karabakh to continue to live there safely, by preserving its history, heritage and culture.

FM Colonna also talked about the Armenian-French relations and addressed her message on the occasion of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

- Your Excellency, Nagorno Karabakh has been blockaded by Azerbaijan for already four months and the people of Nagorno Karabakh have appeared on the verge of a humanitarian disaster. The international community, including France, have found the blockade of the Lachin Corridor to be unacceptable and have urged Azerbaijan to ensure free movement of people and vehicles along the Lachin Corridor. Recently the International Court of Justice ordered Azerbaijan to immediately open the corridor and ensure free movement, however Azerbaijan continues to keep the corridor closed, ignoring all calls by the international community and the International Court of Justice ruling. Don’t you think it is time for the international community to start taking clear actions in order for Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Nagorno Karabakh? What steps is France ready to take in this direction? Do you consider the option of sanctioning Azerbaijan? Given the fact that Azerbaijan doesn’t stop its aggressive actions also against Armenia, what practical steps are the EU and France ready to take in the direction of implementing the solution proposing to deploy the troops at a safe distance along the 1991 border of Armenia and Azerbaijan?

-The obstruction of movement along the Lachin Corridor since 12 December is unacceptable. I’ve had multiple occasions to express the position of France in this regard. This situation is unacceptable because it is fraught with serious dangers of economic and humanitarian crisis for the population of Nagorno Karabakh. It is also obstructing the continuation of the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to which Prime Minister Pashinyan is decisively committed to, and it poses a serious threat to regional stability, which is already deeply impacted by the current geopolitical context. We must together assess the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

What we are going through today is the return of war to our continent. However, more fundamentally, this is also a conscious attempt to dispute the fundamental principles of the international order which is based on law, substituting it with the law of strength. This is a crucial moment, which must force each and every one to assess their responsibility and realize that peace is our most precious value.

A few weeks ago the International Court of Justice delivered a ruling during a brief hearing, demanding Baku to take all means within its authority to ensure movement along the corridor. The ruling is binding for everyone, and it must be respected. In this regard, the decision by Azerbaijan to install a checkpoint at the entrance of the new road in Lachin Corridor is deeply concerning, as noted by the European Union and the United States.

France wants all disputes to be resolved exclusively through negotiations. This is the foundation of France’s commitment, next with the EU. And I am visiting Azerbaijan and Armenia this week to make this call to responsibility, resumption of talks and respect for the law to be heard.

- The President of Azerbaijan insists that the Nagorno Karabakh issue is an internal matter and that they are not going to discuss it with anyone, whereas the Armenian side, in context of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, is advancing the issue of forming an international mechanism for dialogue between Baku and Nagorno Karabakh and international guarantees for ensuring the security and rights of Nagorno Karabakh. What is the position of France, also as a Co-Chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, in this issue?

- We want negotiations to begin – with support of the international community – between the representatives of Nagorno Karabakh and the Azerbaijani authorities around the content of the population’s rights and guarantees. This implies that favorable conditions must be created for the negotiations, namely around the issue of restoring free movement along Lachin Corridor.

France will support any solution that would allow to guarantee that the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh can continue to live there safely, by preserving its history, heritage and culture. It is their inalienable right.

- Could you please also comment on the current level of the Armenian-French relations? How do you assess the cooperation between Armenia and France in various fields and in which sectors do you see the potential for deepening partnership?

-The relations between our two countries are exclusive and developed over the course of a common history, with both joyful and painful moments. Today, these relations are developing between both the two governments and civil societies.

France is decisively supporting the efforts by Mr. Pashinyan’s government aimed at strengthening democracy and the rule of law in Armenia and developing the economy. The courageous choice of democracy by Armenia must receive support, to which we are committed to together with other members of the international community and the European Union.

In December 2021 we signed an ambitious roadmap for economic cooperation, and recently the Ambitions: France-Armenia Forum was held in Paris, and we opened an office of the French Development Agency (AFD) in Yerevan. The AFD is engaged in productive dialogue with the authorities of Armenia to implement new projects, particularly in the fields of water and sustainable energy. Last year the volumes of our bilateral trade grew significantly, and we try to continue this trend, including by supporting French companies who want to invest in Armenia, like Veolia, Pernod Ricard, Carrefour and Amundi-Acba.

Regarding defense, the establishment of a defense mission in the French Embassy in Armenia must enable us to deepen bilateral cooperation in this key area as well.

And finally, in the cultural and educational cooperation we want to rely on the huge success of the French University of Armenia, and we are opening the French Institute in Armenia which will allow to create a rich cultural program, at the same time to offer training courses of French language for all levels. The development of our cooperation in La Francophonie, the areas of science, culture, sports and heritage is also noteworthy, which shows the exclusive dynamics of the relations between France and Armenia, to which I am deeply committed to.

- Your Excellency, April 24th of 2023 marked the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. As Foreign Minister of a country which has recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide, what is your message to the world and especially Turkey so that such crimes against humanity don’t ever happen again?

-On April 24th, like every year, we commemorated the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, which France officially recognized by law on 29 January 2001. This tribute became more solemn since the President of France included it in the list of national commemorative events in 2019.

Commemoration is especially resonant because many French people are descendants of survivors of the genocide whom France took in. However, commemorating the genocide is also a message to humanity for such horrendous events to never happen again in a turbulent period of time, where regrettably conflicts are increasing and many minorities are being threatened.

Regarding Turkey, it is noteworthy that at the initiative of courageous civil society organizations the Armenian Genocide is commemorated there as well, and Turkish academics and historians are working around this topic. We must continue to support the efforts around the world, both by institutional actors and civil society representatives to fight against the denial of the genocide and ponder upon the horrendous lessons of history. Together we can preserve the ability of peoples to live together, which is now endangered.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan received Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops

On April 27 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

Russia says necessary efforts for resolving Lachin Corridor situation are made

Russia is making the necessary efforts for resolving the situation around Lachin Corridor, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday.

No one other than Russia should have control in Lachin Corridor – PM Pashinyan

Russia must keep control of Lachin Corridor and ensure normal functioning of the corridor, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, speaking about the illegal installation of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is gross violation of 2020 statement - Pashinyan

The Azerbaijani checkpoint installed in the Lachin Corridor is a gross violation of clause 6 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the April 27 Cabinet meeting.

PACE co-rapporteurs call for restoration of freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, Ian Liddell-Granger (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Lise Christoffersen (Norway, SOC), and the co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia, Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), have made a statement.

Azeri checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is violation of ceasefire agreement, says German lawmaker

German lawmaker, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Bundestag (the German parliament) Michael Roth has said that Azerbaijan has violated the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement by installing a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor.

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Society

Red Cross facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

12 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

16 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as with pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions system have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert

On April 25, the republican stage of the "Artsvik" military sports games started in the capital. As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, in the games organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Artsakh Republic and the Defense Army, 9 teams from Stepanakert and the regions of the Republic are participating.

Scientific work of Artsakh caucasologist on the Armenian Genocide published in New Yor

The book "The Armenian Genocide in Western Armenia" by Hovik Avanesov, Head of the Center of Caucasian Studies of Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert, has been published in New York, USA.

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide

On April 24, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, together with high-ranking government officials, visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid a wreath at the monument commemorating the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Military

Russia MoD confirms appointment of General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia and India embark on new phase of development of cooperation in defense sector

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions in Sotk

At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Second Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Putin and Erdogan discuss regional issues

NATO delivers over 1,500 armored vehicles, 230 tanks to Ukraine, says secretary general

Turkeys Erdogan feels ill on live broadcast, broadcast interrupted

Growth of World War III threat must be prevented — Medvedev

