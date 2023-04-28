Artsakh Foreign Minister Receives Representatives of Brazilian Media

On 27 April, at the Permanent Representation of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received a group of journalists from leading Brazilian media who arrived in Armenia on a familiarisation visit, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Minister presented the situation around Artsakh, touched upon the challenges facing the Artsakh Armenians, as well as answered questions raised by the journalists. Sergey Ghazaryan thanked the media representatives for their interest in Artsakh and emphasised that such meetings are of great importance in raising international awareness of besieged Artsakh.