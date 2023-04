Turkish President Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 27.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Turkish media, the two sides discussed regional processes.

Erdogan did not rule out the discussion of new initiatives on Ukraine through a proposed working group.

The sides also discussed the situation in Syria.