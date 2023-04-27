NATO delivers over 1,500 armored vehicles, 230 tanks to Ukraine, says secretary general

More than 98% of the combat vehicles that NATO promised to Ukraine have already been delivered, the bloc’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Overall, through the Contact Group led by the United States, NATO Allies and partners have provided unprecedented support to Ukraine. More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. That means over 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition. In total we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades," he pointed out at a meeting with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Brussels.