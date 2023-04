An agreement has been reached regarding a meeting in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this at Thursday’s ministry press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "An agreement has been reached about such a meeting. The specific day will be announced later," she said.