Russia says necessary efforts for resolving Lachin Corridor situation are made

Russia is making the necessary efforts for resolving the situation around Lachin Corridor, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Russia clearly presented its stance in the April 24 statement released by the foreign ministry. The necessary efforts are now being made both on the ground through the Russian peacekeeping contingent and on the political level for the resolution of the situation around Lachin Corridor and return to the 9 November 2020 trilateral agreements,” she said.

Zakharova added that Russia “principally attaches importance to Yerevan making contribution to the search for mutually acceptable solutions.”