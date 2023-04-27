12 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

April 27, 2023, 13:13 Red Cross facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: 6 others returned after receiving treatment.

Five children are in neonatal and intensive care in the Arevik clinic in Artsakh. Another 7 patients are hospitalized in the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert. Two of them are in critical condition.

The ICRC facilitated the transfer of 365 patients since the blockade began.