Russia must keep control of Lachin Corridor and ensure normal functioning of the corridor, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, speaking about the illegal installation of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan.

April 27, 2023, 12:35 No one other than Russia should have control in Lachin Corridor – PM Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Presenting Armenia’s vision for a general resolution of the situation, the PM said: “The Russian peacekeeping contingent must keep the Lachin Corridor under control and thus ensure its normal functioning. Meaning, no one other than Russia should carry out control in the Lachin Corridor. And Azerbaijan must not impede free traffic along the corridor. This is precisely what is enshrined in the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement.

He added that the rights and security of the Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh must become subject of negotiations between Stepanakert and Baku in an international format.