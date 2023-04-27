The Azerbaijani checkpoint installed in the Lachin Corridor is a gross violation of clause 6 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the April 27 Cabinet meeting.

April 27, 2023, 11:32 Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is gross violation of 2020 statement - Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Azerbaijan is continuously escalating the situation in the region, this time by installing a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor linking Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia. And if so far the Lachin Corridor was closed under the pretext of an environmental campaign, now it is already officially closed by Azerbaijan. This provocative step is aimed at not only increasing the tension in the region but also worsening the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister noted that this time the international community has given a clear assessment to Azerbaijan’s actions.

PM Pashinyan said the true and far-reaching goal of these actions, as well as preceding actions, is to perpetrate ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh.

“The next issue which gets worse with the installation of the checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is the following, to what extent does Azerbaijan feel obliged to fulfill its internationally assumed obligations? The installation of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor is a gross violation of clause 6 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement. Azerbaijan has been violating basically every single clause of the statement ever since it was signed,” Pashinyan said.