The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, Ian Liddell-Granger (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Lise Christoffersen (Norway, SOC), and the co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia, Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), have made a statement.

April 27, 2023, 10:26 PACE co-rapporteurs call for restoration of freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement is presented below:

“We renew our call for the restoration of freedom of movement along the Lachin corridor issued on 16 December 2022, and we recall the decision of the European Court of Human Rights of 21 December 2022 under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, and the order made by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 22 February 2023; the latter indicating that “Azerbaijan shall […] take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions. We take note that Armenia has indicated that it will appeal to the ICJ concerning the installation, on 23 April, of a checkpoint along the Lachin corridor. We urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from any unilateral steps that could further complicate the negotiation efforts supported by the EU at the highest level and through the presence of the EU Mission in Armenia. We call for an intensification of negotiations on border issues and the settlement of all disputes by peaceful means.”