The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

April 27, 2023, 10:24 Russia MoD confirms appointment of General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense informed.

"Starting on April 25, 2023, Russian Ground Forces Deputy Commander Colonel General A.I. Lentsov has been appointed as the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh," the document reads.

The General held several key command positions in the Russian Armed Forces, was deputy commander of the ground troops, deputy commander of the airborne troops. Since July 2020 he has been an adviser to the minister.

He participated in the combat operations of the first and second Chechen wars, the Russian military operation in Syria.

In 2014, he received the military rank of colonel-general.