Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

On the 2nd competition day of the European Youth Boxing Championship, 3 Armenian boxers celebrated victory.

April 27, 2023, 09:17

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Daniel Mkrtchyan, Head of the Sports Department of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, informed “Artsakhpress’’.

Artsakh athlete Eric Arstamyan (54 kg), also had a competent fight, who defeated the representative of Malta.

Voskan Voskanyan (60kg) defeated Yegor Novikov of Israel with confidence. The last victory of the day was celebrated by Armen Poghosyan (75 kg), who defeated Ahmed Jabar from Israel. Moreover, our athlete knocked down his opponent twice.