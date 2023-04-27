Artsakhpress

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

On the 2nd competition day of the European Youth Boxing Championship, 3 Armenian boxers celebrated victory.

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Daniel Mkrtchyan, Head of the Sports Department of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, informed “Artsakhpress’’.

Artsakh athlete Eric Arstamyan (54 kg), also had a competent fight, who defeated the representative of Malta.

Voskan Voskanyan (60kg)  defeated Yegor Novikov of Israel with confidence. The last victory of the day was celebrated by Armen Poghosyan (75 kg), who defeated Ahmed Jabar from Israel. Moreover, our athlete knocked down his opponent twice.


     

Politics

Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is gross violation of 2020 statement - Pashinyan

The Azerbaijani checkpoint installed in the Lachin Corridor is a gross violation of clause 6 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the April 27 Cabinet meeting.

PACE co-rapporteurs call for restoration of freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, Ian Liddell-Granger (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Lise Christoffersen (Norway, SOC), and the co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia, Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), have made a statement.

Azeri checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is violation of ceasefire agreement, says German lawmaker

German lawmaker, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Bundestag (the German parliament) Michael Roth has said that Azerbaijan has violated the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement by installing a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor.

Members of European Parliament slam Azerbaijan for “blatant disrespect” of int’l obligations regarding Lachin Corridor

Member of the European Parliament Marina Kaljurand, the Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Member of the European Parliament Andrey Kovatchev, the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, and Member of the European Parliament Zeljana Zovko, the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Azerbaijan, issued a joint statement on “the blatant disrespect by Azerbaijan of its international obligations regarding the Lachin Corridor.”

Borrell: Karabakh Armenians’ rights, security must be ensured

Azerbaijan establishing unilaterally a checkpoint along the Lachin corridor runs counter to EU calls for reducing tensions and solving issues by dialogue. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, stated this on Twitter.

Pashinyan holds phone call with Putin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US State Department: Setting up checkpoint by Azerbaijan undermines efforts to establish confidence in peace process

The US Department of State is deeply concerned about the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Lachin corridor. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, stated this during Tuesday’s department press briefing.

Economy

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

Society

16 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as with pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions system have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert

On April 25, the republican stage of the "Artsvik" military sports games started in the capital. As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, in the games organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Artsakh Republic and the Defense Army, 9 teams from Stepanakert and the regions of the Republic are participating.

Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert

On April 25, the republican stage of the "Artsvik" military sports games started in the capital. As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, in the games organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Artsakh Republic and the Defense Army, 9 teams from Stepanakert and the regions of the Republic are participating.

Scientific work of Artsakh caucasologist on the Armenian Genocide published in New Yor

The book "The Armenian Genocide in Western Armenia" by Hovik Avanesov, Head of the Center of Caucasian Studies of Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert, has been published in New York, USA.

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide

On April 24, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, together with high-ranking government officials, visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid a wreath at the monument commemorating the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—took place in Artsakh, in the capital Stepanakert.

Military

Russia MoD confirms appointment of General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has confirmed the appointment of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov as the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia and India embark on new phase of development of cooperation in defense sector

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions in Sotk

At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Second Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Turkeys Erdogan feels ill on live broadcast, broadcast interrupted

Growth of World War III threat must be prevented — Medvedev

Biden to announce he is running for re-election ‘very soon’

European Union has already trained 16 thousand Ukrainian soldiers: Josep Borrell

