German lawmaker, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Bundestag (the German parliament) Michael Roth has said that Azerbaijan has violated the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement by installing a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor.

April 26, 2023, 17:07 Azeri checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is violation of ceasefire agreement, says German lawmaker

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “The installation of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan on the only road to Nagorno Karabakh is a violation of the 2020 ceasefire agreement. The EU and the US must do more for peace and stability in the region,” he tweeted.