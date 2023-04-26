Borrell: Karabakh Armenians’ rights, security must be ensured

Azerbaijan establishing unilaterally a checkpoint along the Lachin corridor runs counter to EU calls for reducing tensions and solving issues by dialogue. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, stated this on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “EU continues to engage in promoting peace & stability in South Caucasus. Rights & security of Karabakh Armenians must be ensured,” Borrell added.