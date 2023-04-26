Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as with pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions system have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

April 26, 2023, 12:06 16 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: 11 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons.

3 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

7 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 2 of them in critical condition.

A total of 353 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.