Turkeys Erdogan feels ill on live broadcast, broadcast interrupted

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's interview with local television channels was abruptly interrupted, as the Turkish leader felt ill on live air due to stomach flu, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interview started late on Tuesday evening, due to the election campaign busyness of the head of Turkey. The live broadcast was abruptly interrupted when the journalist started asking about the future reshuffle of the Turkish cabinet. The long pause caused a lot of uproar on social media.

"First of all, I wish you health. Yesterday and today there was a lot of campaigning, so I got sick with stomach flu. I even thought about canceling the program, but we promised and we came. I apologize to you and our viewers," Erdogan said, returning to the live broadcast after a break.

After two short questions, the moderator said that the interview with the Turkish leader is ending so that "Mr. President can rest".

Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the joint presidential candidate of the Republic Alliance, whose main rival is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince, and Ata Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan are also running in the presidential election in Turkey.