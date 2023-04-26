Canada is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's establishment of checkpoint in Lachin corridor

Canada is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's establishment of a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the only land link between Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding region. The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This action clearly undermines the peace process and stability throughout the region. We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the Lachin corridor. It must remain open and unimpeded to allow for the freedom of movement of people and goods. Canada calls on both parties to resume talks and refrain from any further escalation or hostile actions along the border,” said the Canadian foreign policy chief in a statement.