Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan has expressed doubt that Azerbaijan would adhere to the terms of a possible peace treaty with Armenia given Baku’s continuous violations of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, and called for international guarantees.

April 25, 2023, 17:17 'What are Armenia's guarantees that Azerbaijan won't violate possible peace treaty?' Marukyan to int'l community

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Violating the trilateral agreement signed on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has set up a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor. The co-chair countries of OSCE Minsk Group, USA, France, Russia, as well as the EU's [High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission] Josep Borrell have expressed their concerns in this regard. It is interesting that all these 3 countries and the EU are urging the parties to come to agreements and sign a Peace Treaty. An important question arises here, if Azerbaijan continuously violates the statement signed on November 9, 2020, then, what are Armenia's guarantees that it will not violate the signed Peace Treaty also? Are the same members of the international community: USA, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee the implementation of the Peace Treaty to be concluded with Azerbaijan?” he tweeted.