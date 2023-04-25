On April 25, the republican stage of the "Artsvik" military sports games started in the capital. As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, in the games organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Artsakh Republic and the Defense Army, 9 teams from Stepanakert and the regions of the Republic are participating.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The participants of the military sports games will compete in physical training and marching, rifle disassembly and assembly, gun store charging, civil defense and first aid.