During Monday’s plenary session of the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, stated that she tried to visit Nagorno-Karabakh, but could not, news.am informs.
CoE Commissioner for Human Rights says she tried to visit Artsakh but could not
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The problem is not that not only she cannot go to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh, the problem is that no one can go there.
Mijatovic said she had tried several times, she had tried a month ago, but the fact is that she cannot go there.
The CoE Commissioner for Human Rights noted that when she is asked why she are not there, she does not visit that area, she will answer that it is because of the CoE member countries that do not collaborate with the commissioner to make her entry possible.
Mijatovic noted that she tried to look at the Nagorno-Karabakh issue from the perspective of human rights.