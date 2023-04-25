ICJ suspends Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia cases until decision over preliminary objections

The International Court of Justice has suspended the examination of the Armenia v. Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan v. Armenia cases until a decision is made regarding the objections filed by both sides against each other.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: On April 21, Armenia filed its objections to the ICJ regarding Azerbaijan’s lawsuit, and received Azerbaijan’s objections.

Armenia filed its full case against Azerbaijan on 23 January this year in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

States are entitled to present preliminary objections within three months after receiving the case. The court suspends the case until a decision is made concerning the objections.

The preliminary objections filed by Armenia concern most part of the demands presented by Azerbaijan in its case, the Office of the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Affairs said in a statement.