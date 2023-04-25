Scientific work of Artsakh caucasologist on the Armenian Genocide published in New York

The book "The Armenian Genocide in Western Armenia" by Hovik Avanesov, Head of the Center of Caucasian Studies of Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert, has been published in New York, USA.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the 20-page work published in the USA on the eve of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide contains photos and comments of documents that document the state-level organization of the Armenian Genocide and Turkey's genocidal and anti-Armenian policy.

"The consequences of impunity are also presented in the work: the genocidal acts of Azerbaijan in Sumgait, Baku, Maragha and other places. The work also refers to the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan," said Avanesov.

According to his information, the second chapter of the work includes the cultural genocide organized in Western Armenia and a number of other settlements occupied by Turkey.