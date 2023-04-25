Congressman Adam Schiff introduces resolution calling for U.S. recognition of Artsakh

U.S. Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) introduced an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) backed resolution on April 25 calling for U.S. and international recognition of the independence of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We join with Congressman Schiff in calling for American recognition of Artsakh’s independence,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “His resolution reinforces what we have all always known, that Artsakh is a very American idea – a free people standing up for liberty against foreign tyranny.”

Rep. Schiff explained the importance of introducing his resolution on April 24th, the international day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. “On the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, I have just introduced a resolution to put the United States on record recognizing the independence of Artsakh, and condemning Azerbaijan’s unchecked aggression. I am deeply concerned by the Aliyev regime’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the continuing and deadly attacks on Armenians. The United States must recognize the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, the need for remedial secession, and stop sending support to Azerbaijan. Anything less will only further embolden Aliyev in his attempt to annihilate the Armenian people. I encourage all my colleagues to join me in supporting this resolution, reinforcing our commitment to democracy and freedom around the world.”

Rep. Schiff was joined by Congressional Armenian Caucus founding co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

Rep. Schiff’s resolution underscores the right to self-determination of Artsakh, the legality of its declaration of independence, and the urgent security needs of its indigenous Armenian population. The measure documents Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against both Armenia and Artsakh, condemning Aliyev’s attacks and the brutal 134-day blockade of Artsakh, which has prevented the transfer of food and medicine to Artsakh’s 120,000 strong Armenian population.

The resolution aims to put the U.S. House on the record:

1) Recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, consistent with the right to self-determination enshrined in various United Nations instruments and the people of Artsakh’s 1991 vote and decision to declare their independence from Azerbaijan;

2) Urging the United States to engage proactively in supporting international recognition of the status of the Republic of Artsakh;

3) Condemning the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor and unprovoked attacks by the Azerbaijani forces on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls for Azerbaijan to immediately cease its blockade and aggressions against Armenia and Artsakh without conditions;

4) Calling for all U.S. foreign and military assistance to Azerbaijan to be immediately ceased pursuant to the section 907 of the Freedom Support Act and for the Administration to make clear to the Government of Azerbaijan that further attacks on Armenia and Artsakh will result in sanctions and other measures;

5) Standing firmly in support of our democratic partner Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and against Azerbaijan’s military aggression and blatant violations of international laws and norms; and

6) Supporting the United States and international humanitarian assistance programs to meet the urgent needs of victims of Azerbaijani aggression in both Armenia and Artsakh.