US President Joe Biden said that he will announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign "very soon."

April 25, 2023, 10:36 Biden to announce he is running for re-election ‘very soon’

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I’ve already told you that I’m planning to introduce myself. I’ll let you know very soon," Biden told reporters, according to the White House press office. Should Biden get re-elected, he will be 82 then.

Earlier, The Washington Post said that the Dems view this perspective without much enthusiasm. They support Biden, because they see it as a chance to prevent Republican candidate Donald Trump or another similar politician from winning the presidential office.

Presidential elections in the US will take place in November, 2024. Trump announced his campaign in November, 2022. According to The New York Times, Biden may announce his campaign in a video address on April 25.