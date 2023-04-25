Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is violation of international law, says German legislator Renata Alt

German lawmaker, Chair of the Human Rights Committee of the Bundestag (parliament of Germany) Renata Alt (FDP) has said that Azerbaijan has violated international law by setting up a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The new Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari Bridge in Nagorno Karabakh violates international law, makes freedom of movement of people and supply to the region more difficult. Azerbaijan must respect human rights and implement demands of the International Court of Justice immediately,” Alt tweeted.

The Lachin Corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022.

The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on February 22 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. Azerbaijan has so far ignored the ruling.