Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor is violation of international law, says German legislator Renata Alt

German lawmaker, Chair of the Human Rights Committee of the Bundestag (parliament of Germany) Renata Alt (FDP) has said that Azerbaijan has violated international law by setting up a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor.
United States Vice President Kamala Harris has commemorated the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately return to the existing agreements, according to a statement released Monday by the Russian foreign ministry, News.am informs.
On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited Memorial Belfry built in memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims in Artsakh to pay tribute to their memory.
On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a message on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
The installation of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in Lachin Corridor requires additional mediation efforts from Russia and Moscow will continue to contribute to the implementation of the trilateral agreements between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.
The Foeign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has made a statement on the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On April 24, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, together with high-ranking government officials, visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid a wreath at the monument commemorating the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.
A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—took place in Artsakh, in the capital Stepanakert.
On April 21, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan spread another misinformation that military equipment was allegedly transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.
27-year-old Lusine Hayriyan, who was displaced from the Taghaser community of the Hadrut region occupied by Azerbaijan, has settled in Stepanakert with her husband and five minor daughters after the 44-day war.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 11 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system—have been transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the anti-crisis council, led by Tigran Petrosyan, the head of the structure, the Presidential Office stated.
On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.
At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
