Let us renew the pledge to never forget – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has commemorated the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

April 25, 2023, 09:45

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today, we honor the 1.5 million lives lost during the Armenian genocide. As we reflect on that painful moment in history, let us renew the pledge to never forget, and let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate in all its forms,” Harris tweeted on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.