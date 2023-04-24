Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately return to existing agreements

Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately return to the existing agreements, according to a statement released Monday by the Russian foreign ministry, News.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We express serious concern about the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, as well as the dialogue between official Baku and Yerevan. With extreme concern, we note the increase in the number of violations of the ceasefire regime and various incidents, as a result of which there are casualties on both sides on a regular basis. We consider the growth of accusatory and aggressive rhetoric in the public space of Azerbaijan and Armenia no less dangerous.

“In the context of the latest developments on April 23, we specifically note the inadmissibility of any unilateral steps in violation of the fundamental provisions of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, whether it is about an unconsented change in the operating regimen of the Lachin corridor or attempts to use it for purposes inconsistent with the peace agenda. We call on the parties to immediately return to the existing agreements. We proceed from the fact that in any case, the local population should not suffer, and no obstacle should be created for its life activity.

“We believe that many of the problems that have arisen are the result of the months-long deadlock and lack of progress in the negotiation process on the main paths of the tripartite agreements of the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the unblocking of transport communications in the region, the start of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the harmonization of the parameters of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We expect that Baku and Yerevan will show political will and be able to overcome this negative dynamic in the near future. The Russian side is ready to provide the necessary support to its close Azerbaijan and Armenia both at the political level and on the ground, with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“Also, we warn external Western players and local anti-Russian elements working with their conjunctural agenda against attempts to shake up the situation, including through a smear campaign against Russia," the latter’s foreign ministry said in the statement.