The installation of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in Lachin Corridor requires additional mediation efforts from Russia and Moscow will continue to contribute to the implementation of the trilateral agreements between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

April 24, 2023, 15:23 Peskov on setting up Azerbaijani checkpoint at Lachin corridor: Situation not easy, requires extra effort

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Commenting on Azerbaijan setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor, Peskov said: "Russia continues its mediation efforts, and mainly to implement all the provisions of the tripartite documents signed earlier. Russia will continue to work in this regard with Yerevan and Baku."

"We continue contacts. The situation is really not easy, it requires additional efforts, and most importantly, it requires the mentioned countries to understand that there is no alternative to the implementation of the mentioned agreements," added Peskov.